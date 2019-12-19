December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Important step taken towards creation of Akamas park

By Annette Chrysostomou00

An important step towards the implementation of the sustainable development plan of the Akamas national forest park has been taken, with the completion of the architectural competition for infrastructures that will be created to serve and manage visitors arriving at the park.

Last week the deadline for the receipt of architectural proposals for the facilities provided for in the plan expired, under the framework of an architectural competition announced in September.

The agriculture ministry received 16 proposals, from both Cyprus and abroad. The contest was won by Stephanie Miseri.

The architectural proposal will form the basis for the architectural design of the elementary infrastructures, which will begin to be constructed in 2021 and according to the tender will be in harmony with the environment and physiognomy of the area, while at the same time being functional, energy efficient and not causing any disturbance to the sensitive environment.

The proposal is expected to contribute to the efficient management of the large number of visitors arriving at the park, reducing the pressure on the natural habitats of the area.

The jury voted on the proposals on Monday.

The awards ceremony and exhibition of all proposals will take place after the Christmas holidays, at a date and venue to be announced later.


