December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police detain three in spy van probe

By George Psyllides00
The van parked at Police Headquarters

Police said Thursday they have arrested three individuals as part of an investigation into the operation of van able to carry out covert surveillance.

The force announced the arrests through Twitter.

It said three people were arrested just after lunchtime without giving any other details.

The van belongs to an Israeli national who used to work for the neighbouring country’s intelligence service.

The van’s capabilities were advertised through an August report by Forbes, which was picked up by local media in mid-November.

This prompted the reaction of main opposition Akel, which demanded an explanation from the government over the presence of the vehicle and whether it had operated in Cyprus.


