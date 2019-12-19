December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Senate passes East Med partnership bill

By Elias Hazou00

In a 71-23 vote the US Senate on Thursday passed the ‘Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership’ bill applying to Cyprus and Greece.

The bill had earlier been passed by the US House of Representatives.

Among others it mandates the compilation of a report scrutinising Turkey’s violations of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but also one detailing Russia’s influence in Cyprus.

Next the US Senate is set to approve the budget on national defence, which includes provisions for the lifting of the decades-old arms embargo on Cyprus.

The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership is included in the final package of the bill on appropriations.

The procedure should be wrapped up by December 20 and be signed by Friday evening by President Donald Trump.


