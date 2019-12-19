December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Teaching agreement between Neapolis and Milan university

By Press Release01
The Polytechnic University of Milan

A protocol of cooperation has been signed between the Polytechnic University of Milan and the architecture school of Neapolis University as part of the European Erasmus+ programme. The Polytechnic University of Milan was founded in 1863 and is the largest technical university in Italy, with about 45,304 students.

The cooperation provides the mutual exchange of students and teachers between the universities for studies and teaching respectively in the fields of architecture. One of the academic members of the department of architecture, land, environmental sciences, Evanthia Dova, has visited the Polytechnic University of Milan under the Erasmus+ teaching mobility programme.

The signing of the agreement is added to the already existing and implemented agreements of Neapolis University with a large number of foreign universities and enhances the internationalisation of its student and academic community, the mutual exchange of international educational practices and the continued pursuit of scientific excellence in the European unified area of higher education.

 

 


