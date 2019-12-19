December 19, 2019

Top-ranked Belgium named FIFA Team of Year, England up to fourth

Belgium, who finished third in the World Cup in Russia last year, won all 10 of their competitive matches in 2019

Belgium were crowned FIFA’s Team of the Year for the second straight time after retaining top spot ahead of world champions France in the latest world rankings released on Thursday, football’s world governing body said.

Belgium, who finished third in the World Cup in Russia last year, won all 10 of their competitive matches in 2019.

England moved up a spot to fourth place below Brazil, while Uruguay are fifth.

Argentina (ninth) and Colombia (10th) entered the top 10 this year displacing Switzerland (12th) and Denmark (16th).

Qatar, who will host the 2022 World Cup, were the biggest movers in a year in which they won the AFC Asian Cup, moving 38 places to sit 55th after gaining 138 points.

Algeria (35th) were close behind moving up 32 spots while Japan (28th) climbed 22 places this year.


