December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Warm weather will cool down for Christmas

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The sunny and warm weather forecast for the next few days is set to change over Christmas, according to the Kitas weather portal.

Over the next three days, temperatures are going to be 3 to 7 degrees higher than usual, reaching up to 24C inland.

According to the portal, the chances of rain and stormy weather between December 23 and 27 are 30 to 40 per cent and temperatures will drop. It is possible that during these days snow will fall in the mountains.

On Thursday and during the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise to 24C in the Nicosia region, 21C in coastal areas and 18C in Troodos.

It will be mostly clear until Sunday, when clouds will start to form.

At night, the lowest temperatures are forecast to be 7C inland and 10C at the coast.


Related posts

Almost 90 per cent of Cypriots speak a foreign language

Annette Chrysostomou

Unions attack ministry after work deaths

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus nominates ECHR for Nobel Peace Prize

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus, Germany discuss strengthening cooperation

George Psyllides

People with disabilities voice demands during meeting with Anastasiades

Jonathan Shkurko

Man jailed for 10 years for drug smuggling

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign