Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Michalis Hadjigiannis

By Eleni Philippou00

Whether we like it or not and whether we engage in it or not, there is a lot of pressure on how to spend New Year’s Eve. Family dinners, restaurant buffets, nightclub parties and all that jazz are usually on the agenda. Live performances from music stars is another way to spend the last day of the year as numerous singers put on festive shows.

Doing exactly that will be well-known Cypriot singer Michalis Hadjigiannis. On December 31 he will be at Elysium Hotel in Paphos with a special NYE show. With over a dozen No. 1 singles and over 30 Platinum certifications awarded to his numerous albums, the Elysium Hotel has commented that it is honoured to be able to give their guests access to what will surely be a standout, stellar and one-night-only performance.

Along with the performance by Hadjigiannis will be a sumptuous gala dinner menu at the hotel’s Basilica Ballroom. The dinner starts at 8.30pm and costs €135 per person. Reservations are necessary so call 26-844444 or email at [email protected] soon.

This NYE gala won’t be the only night the singer will be performing in his home country. Before that, on December 22, Hadjigiannis will be part of the Christmas Village EpiDrasi 2019. At Eleftherias Square in Episkopi, Hadjigiannis will hold a concert, accompanied by Melina Makri from 7.30 until 10pm. Why might you prefer this event? Tickets are only €7 or €5 if brought on presale.

Even cheaper is a free concert Michalis will hold in Nicosia on December 23. The Christmas Fairyland will host the singer next Monday for a performance at 8pm. The choice is yours.

 

