December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christmas table to cost between €105 and €167

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The cost of a Christmas meal at home for a family of four will be between €105 and €167, according to a survey conducted by the Cyprus Consumers Association.

More specifically, the survey found that, in Nicosia, a family of four will spend on average €105 to set up a Christmas meal, whereas, for a family of six, the cost will be around €147.

Prices in Paphos will be slightly higher, as families will spend between €114 and €160.

Moreover, for a more sumptuous meal, families in Nicosia could spend between €154 and €224, while in Paphos it could range from €167 and €237.

The survey also revealed that, compared to last year, some products, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, lamb, pork and apples, will cost more.

On the other hand, potatoes and onions will be considerably cheaper this Christmas compared to last year.


