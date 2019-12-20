December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot makes it to ‘Voice of Greece’ final

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Giorgos Efthimiades

Giorgos Efthimiades will be the only Cypriot contestant in the renowned talent show ‘The Voice of Greece’ to participate in the final of the programme.

The talent show features four coaches looking for a talented new artist, who could become a global superstar.

The contestants are only judged by their vocal ability and not their looks, personalities or stage presence, which differentiates ‘The Voice of Greece’ from other reality shows such as ‘The X Factor’ or ‘Greek Idol’ and follows the same format of the worldwide contest ‘The Voice’.

The artists are split into four teams and are mentored by the four coaches who in turn choose songs for their artists to perform.

After the auditions are held, the blind auditions take place where the coaches determine the top 64 artists.

During the blind auditions, the artists perform with the coaches facing the audience.

If the coach likes the artist vocally and hits the button showing that would like to mentor him. If more than one does so, then the artist can select a coach.

There are four different stages: producers’ auditions, blind auditions, battle phase, and live shows.

Efthimiades, from Paphos, stunned the judges with a cover of the famous song ‘John the Revelator’ during the blind auditions and chose famous Greek singer Eleonora Zouganeli as his coach and mentor.

The finals of ‘The Voice of Greece’ will be held on December 22.


Related posts

Anastasiades and law firm cleared by Mokas in Troika Laundromat allegations

Evie Andreou

Road works on Kallipoleos to be completed on December 23

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus submits list of Turkish nationals to face EC sanctions

Jonathan Shkurko

President: Turkey trying to create crisis, but we won’t go down that road

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Three arrested over spy van released, company accuses of witch-hunt (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

‘If Gesy does not succeed, House will be held accountable’

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign