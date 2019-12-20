December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus submits list of Turkish nationals to face EC sanctions

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Cyprus has submitted a list of names to the European Council for Foreign Affairs with Turkish nationals that could be sanctioned for illegal drilling in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Seven people are expected to be on the list, which includes several important employees at Turkey’s main oil exploration company Turkiye Petrolleri (TPAO).

A decision on the matter is expected to be taken by January 2020.

On November 11, European Union foreign ministers agreed on imposing economic sanctions on Turkey as a result of its illegal drilling operations off the coast of Cyprus, setting up the legal framework for travel bans and asset freezes.

The possible sanctions, which reflect a broader deterioration in EU ties with Turkey, follow a separate decision to stop new arms sales by EU governments to Turkey over their incursion into Syria on October 9.

The list submitted to the European Council is believed to include TPAO’s CEO Melih Han Bilgin, Vice Presidents Edip Muyesseroglu and Mehmet Ferruh Akalin, and member of the board of directors Alparslan Bayraktar.

The list will not include politicians or public workers, as the aim is to clearly convey the message that the problem lies within the company that is leading the illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ.

Hence, it was decided to exclude political figures.

The sanctions will also prevent TPAO from cooperating with other European oil exploration and drilling companies.

The people on the list submitted to the European Council for Foreign Affairs could potentially face a EU travel ban and also risk seeing their assets frozen.

Furthermore, European companies will be forbidden from allocating funds to and conducting business transactions with individuals and entities on the list.


