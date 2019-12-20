€597 million worth of projects completed under Anastasiades government

The construction of projects worth €597 million has been completed under the Anastasiades presidency while 153 projects worth €1.10 billion are under construction, head of the President’s office Petros Demetriou said on Friday, presenting the first update on the Exandas programme, which enables anyone interested to follow the government’s implementation of projects.

“The figures confirm that the implementation of development projects continues at a steady pace,” he said.

On the website, it shows that a total of 787 projects are being carried out under the Anastasiades government, worth €3,048,763,730.

440 of them have been completed so far, at a cost of €597 million.

During the last three months, 12 per cent of the projects which were under construction, 47 of them, have been completed, while 16.4 per cent of the projects which were being prepared or in need of a study have now been announced or are already under construction.

Another 22 new projects with a total cost of €346.5 million have been launched, Demetriou added.

He said 341 reforms, political decisions and actions, as well as national strategies, were published on the website. Nine new policies and one new reform action have been added.

“We will continue to enrich and update the Exandas programme, transparently outlining the course of government work and giving citizens the opportunity to see for themselves the course of government work and evaluate as defined by modern principles of good governance and best practice of a modern state.”

He explained the programme was announced by President Anastasiades in September and is being implemented for the first time since the establishment of the Republic, for the purpose of control, transparency, accountability and enhancing participatory governance.

Exandas presents an overview of all development projects and reforms, political decisions or national strategies which are being implemented or are in an implementation course. Moreover, it gives parliamentarians, journalists, political parties, local authorities, organised groups and citizens the opportunity to get information about the implementation of the government programme and at the same time check the government for consistency between words and deeds.

It is accessible at exandas.presidency.gov.cy



