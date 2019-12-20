December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Electricity Authority will not cut anyone off over Christmas

By Jonathan Shkurko00

During the festive season electricity supply to those who owe money to the electricity authority will not be cut, it was announced on Friday.

The decision is valid from December 23 until January 7 and includes all household tariffs, 01, 02 and 08.

Consumers who have been disconnected due to a debt may apply for reconnection at any EAC customer service centre.

The application will be considered according to the ability of the customer to enter a repayment plan.

The authority stated the decision is not valid for those who have been illegally stealing power.

 


