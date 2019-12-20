December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘If Gesy does not succeed, House will be held accountable’

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The House will be held accountable if Gesy does not succeed, House speaker Demetris Syllouris said on Friday as a parliamentary session to discuss it started in the presence of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

Speaking at the session, being held behind closed doors, Syllouris said the purpose of the meeting is to support the implementation of Gesy and to review its progress so far.

“Parliamentary control is not a simply a remote parliamentary scrutiny, and beyond that we say we are not responsible, we believe we will be responsible if Gesy does not succeed,” he said.

He noted that because the House has completed the difficult task of studying and passing the law on Gesy, it decided that it will examine and discuss Gesy-related issues every three months, “so as not to distance itself from any problems, mistakes and omissions or worse, so that it can intervene in time.”

“Because if it goes wrong, the House, in my opinion, will be held accountable,” he repeated.

In addition to the Minister of Health and party leaders or representatives, representatives of the Health Insurance Organisation, the Organisation for Public Health Service Okypy and representatives of employers’ and trade unions are attending the meeting.

 


