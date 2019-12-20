December 20, 2019

Jewellery worth €50,000 stolen from safe

By Annette Chrysostomou056

Jewellery worth more than €50,000 was stolen from an apartment in Limassol on Thursday afternoon.

The owner of an apartment in Moutayaka reported to police that unknown perpetrators broke into his home between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

They broke the safe open and took diamonds and jewellery valued at €50,000 as well as €1,000 in banknotes.

Members of the police force are investigating, but so far without success.


