December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Kiosk employee reports robbed at knife point

By Annette Chrysostomou0138

Larnaca police are investigating a robbery at knife-point at a kiosk in Dromolaxia on Thursday evening.

According to police, shortly before 9.30pm a man whose face was covered with a scarf entered the kiosk and threatened the 20-year-old employee with a knife.

“Give me the money, open the till or I will kill you,” he allegedly told the employee in a Cypriot accent.

After she handed over the money, around €1,000, to him he fled in an unknown direction.

The thief is described as a dark-skinned young man about 1.70 metres tall.

The kiosk had a surveillance camera but it is not yet known if it is covered by insurance.

 


