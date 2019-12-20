December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Nato membership for Cyprus would ensure its safety

By CM Reader's View00

It would be good for Cyprus to improve its defensive capabilities, mainly because the guarantor powers have failed miserably in their obligations the defend the RoC and its citizens according to the 1960 treaty.

If the US is serious about the East Med partnership it should push for the NATO membership of Cyprus which has been vetoed at least twice between 1960 and 1974.

This would be extremely helpful for the security of the RoC especially from the continuous threats from by Turkey.

AK

Senate passes East Med partnership bill


Related posts

Our View: After more deaths, workplace safety must be addressed

CM: Our View

Cats are not a problem but stray dogs are

CM Reader's View

Extra staff is not always the answer to better service

CM Reader's View

Deadlock at Madrid, Firestorms in Australia

Gwynne Dyer

Our View: Impossible to find consensus in controversial local government reform

CM: Our View

That winter feeling

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign