December 20, 2019

November was busiest month for cruise arrivals

By Evie Andreou00
Jewel of the Seas(Photo: DP World)

November was the busiest month of the year with 25 cruise vessels and more than 34,000 passengers arriving at the new cruise terminal in Limassol, DP World announced on Friday.

Cruise ships included the Jewel of the Seas, MSC Lirica/Opera and Viking Star/Sky.

“All passengers had the opportunity to visit the city of Limassol and experienced Cyprus in many different ways through organised excursions in the surrounding areas, ensuring a significant contribution to the local economy,” DP said.

They were also served at the two duty-free shops at the terminal upon their arrival at the port.

“We are particularly excited about the number of cruise arrivals we had at the port in November, since it marked a great success, not only for DP World Limassol but for cruise tourism in general,” commercial manager of DP World Limassol Lazaros Charalambos said.

Limassol as a cruise destination has grown significantly in the past two years, but DP World is confident that by aligning their marketing efforts with the international marketing campaigns managed by the island’s national tourism agencies, there is a huge opportunity to reach an even wider cruise audience.

“This past month demonstrates that we are one step closer to establishing the Limassol port as a major cruise hub in the Mediterranean.”

DP World expects 93 cruise ships will have arrived at the Limassol port by the end of the year, recording a 40 per cent increase compared to 2018.


