December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

One for sorrow

By Eleni Philippou00

Maria Karolidou’s Theatre Ensemble presents, in its first Greek staging, a play by the British playwright Cordelia Lynn: One for Sorrow, at Egomio Cultural Centre, Nicosia, as part of the Women Season 2019-2021 Project. The play was originally performed in 2018 at the Royal Court Theatre in London and from Sunday until January 2 it will be on in Nicosia.

Taking as a point of departure an imaginary terrorist attack in the city of London, the playwright sets the action in the home of a middle-class family who, on the night of the attack, receive an unexpected visitor and they are hence forced to face their own prejudices and re-value their political, social and moral principles.

The play masterfully interweaves elements of comedy and drama, realism and symbolism and brings attention to such contemporary issues as racism, xenophobia, fear culture and the language of fear, the world of media and political correctness, the generational conflict and the conflict of ideologies.

One for Sorrow is suitable for audiences above 16 years old and will be on during Christmas week except for December 24, 25 and 26.

 

One for Sorrow

Adaptation of the British play by Maria Karolidou’s Theatre Ensemble. December 22,23,27,28,29,30 and January 2,4 and 5. Egomio Cultural Centre, Nicosia. €12-15. Tel: 99-598796

 

 


Related posts

Restaurant Review: Rous, Nicosia

Alexander McCowan

Series of exhibitions opening in December

Eleni Philippou

Happy birthday, Neverland rock bar

Eleni Philippou

Bar review: The Seagull, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

Limassol bar has full December agenda

Eleni Philippou

December is all about jazz

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign