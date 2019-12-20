December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Prince Philip taken to hospital

By Reuters News Service00
Prince Philip is now 98 years old

Britain’s Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was taken to hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relatio to a pre-existing condition,” the palace said in a statement. “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”


