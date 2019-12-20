December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

Racism down to fans being ‘more stupid’, says Toure

By Reuters News Service016
Former ivory Coast star Yaya Toure midfielder Yaya Toure believes racism in football is getting worse because "fans are more stupid than before"

Former Ivory Coast international Yaya Toure says he has discussed the growing problem of racism in soccer with the sport’s world governing body FIFA and blamed the issue on fans being “more stupid than before”.

A series of racist incidents have tainted European soccer recently with Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Brescia’s Mario Balotelli subjected to racist insults from rival fans during Serie A matches in Italy this season.

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport used the headline ‘Black Friday’ along with pictures of Lukaku and AS Roma’s Chris Smalling to preview a game, while Serie A chief Luigi De Siervo apologised for artwork featuring apes in its anti-racism campaign.

“Fans, people, now are more stupid than before. Of course it’s shocking because we’re in 2019,” Toure told reporters in Doha, where he is attending the Club World Cup.

“I’ve had a chat with FIFA because this is very important.

“It will be difficult because the way to win this case is going to be long.”


Related posts

11 Cypriots already qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Press Release

Top-ranked Belgium named FIFA Team of Year, England up to fourth

Reuters News Service

Minamino heading to Anfield as Liverpool start their January shopping

Press Association

City and United book derby date in League Cup semis

Press Association

Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless Clasico

Reuters News Service

Late Firmino strike sends Liverpool into Club World Cup final

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign