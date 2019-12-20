December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road works on Kallipoleos to be completed on December 23

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The ministry of transport and public works announced on Friday that the roadworks on Nicosia’s busy Kallipoleos Avenue, aimed at easing traffic congestion, will be completed on December 23.

Part of the busy road, in the heart of Nicosia has been closed since September 5.

Kallipoleos will now be a one-way road leading to Limassol Avenue.


Related posts

Cyprus submits list of Turkish nationals to face EC sanctions

Jonathan Shkurko

President: Turkey trying to create crisis, but we won’t go down that road

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Three arrested over spy van released, company accuses of witch-hunt

Annette Chrysostomou

‘If Gesy does not succeed, House will be held accountable’

Annette Chrysostomou

Electricity Authority will not cut anyone off over Christmas

Annette Chrysostomou

Christmas table to cost between €105 and €167

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign