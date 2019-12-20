December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Search continues for elderly man missing in Paphos (photo)

By Annette Chrysostomou086

Police are continuing to search for 85-year-old Dimitris Gregoriou who went missing on Thursday in the Paphos district.

According to police, a woman from a Paphos village reported at 3.20pm that her father-in-law had not been seen since 7.40am.

She said the elderly man, who reportedly suffers from health problems, used to take daily walks in the Eleoudia area of Anarita, between the villages of Timi and Anarita.

On Thursday he went for a walk as usual but did not return home.

Members of the police force, the civil defence, airport security and the game fund are involved in a search operation launched on Thursday afternoon which was later called off due to darkness.

When he left home, Gregoriou was wearing brown trousers and a blue sweater.

 


