Series of exhibitions opening in December

Just before we say goodbye to this year, there is new art popping up as a couple of new exhibitions are arriving around the island.
Aristophanika is an art exhibition by Costas Kafkarides that will open today at Amorgos Art Gallery in Nicosia. The displayed pieces are a visual journey through the artist’s costumes and stage designs of Aristophanes’ plays. The artist, inspired by Aristophanes’ comedies, paints scenes full of satire and eroticism in a comic book style. Scenes that portray strong women that use their femininity by going on a sex strike to prevent their husbands and lovers from continuing the war. Aristophanika will be on until January 4.
On December 29, 12 artists will present their three-dimensional artworks at Elements Gallery in Larnaca. On for a full month, until the last day of January, you have plenty of chance to explore the artwork after all the festive activities are over.
Until then, Larnaca also has an exhibition all about artistic gifts. At Gallery 11 paintings, sculptures, decorations and small furniture are on sale at very reasonable prices. The exhibition is on daily from 4pm until 8pm and part of the gallery’s proceeds from the sales will go towards charity. Have a browse and shop the art until January 3.
Back in Nicosia, amid the art exhibitions and Christmas markets comes a bazaar that combines both. Prozak is hosting the 7th annual ceramic art bazaar from December 20 to 22 with four exceptional artists exhibiting unique works of decorative and applied art, jewellery and other ceramic crafts. Choose from the works of Maria Aloneftou, Thodoris Thou, Christiana Thrasyvoulidou and Koula Kalvari. For more information look for its Facebook event.
The island’s west coast also has a new exhibition this week. Opening today, it features three artists. New Synapses displays works by Emilio Koutsoftides, Sergis Hadjiadamos and Michalis Charalambides. The exhibition is hosted at Casa Mespilea and will be on until December 30. Today’s opening is at 6.30pm but on all other days, New Synapses will welcome visitors from 9am to 12pm.
New Synapses
Art exhibition with work by Michalis Charalambides, Sergis Hadjiadamos and Emilios Koutsoftides. December 20-30. Casa Mespilea, Paphos. 9pm-12am
Vision It Through Me
12 artists present their three-dimensional artworks. December 29-January 31. Elements Gallery, Larnaca. Opening night 7.30pm. Monday-Friday: 11am-7pm and Saturday: 12pm-7pm. Tel: 99-325303
Art Gift Exhibition
A group of notable artists are exhibiting their creations. Paintings, sculptures, decorations and small furniture at very reasonable prices. Part of the gallery’s proceeds from the sales will go towards charity. Until January 3. Gallery 11, Larnaca. Daily 4pm-8pm. Tel: 97-887823
Aristophanika
Art Exhibition by Costas Kafkarides. December 20-January 4. Amorgos Art Gallery, Nicosia. Tel: 99-639821
7th Annual Ceramic Art Bazaar
Four exceptional artists exhibit unique works of decorative and applied art, jewelry and other ceramic crafts. December 20-22. Prozak, Nicosia. Tel: 22-104244