December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The police force can do much more

By CM Reader's View00

Feeling safe and having a law abiding society are miles apart.

Whilst I feel relatively safe from real criminality, the minor, and sometimes major offences we see everyday could actually be dealt with in a much better way by the police force.

I have seen police cars drive past offences with no action being taken, in several cases I have seen police cars beeing overtaken by speeding motorists with nothing being done.

Generally, in my humble opinion the police should be respected and feared, not laughed at. Coupled with a flawed legal system and judiciary, Cyprus will continue to suffer the reputational issues these create.

Also, the youth will never develop a proper moral compass with adults accepting this situation as the norm so nothing will change.

BE

