Three arrested over spy van released, company accuses of witch-hunt

Cyprus-based company WS Wispear System accused of operating a van able to carry out covert surveillance hit back at police on Friday after three of their employees were arrested in connection with the case a day earlier.

Police detained two men, aged 30 and 35, and a woman, 41. They were released on Friday after a judge rejected an eight-day remand requested by police, saying their detention is not justified.

According to Wispear, the employees were working on installing a Wifi system at the airport.

The company accused police of having a quest against innocent employees, but not only.

“It seems that the Cypriot police has also a thing against wifi antennas as well!”

The company said they were installing the system according to an agreement made with Hermes Airports.

“Nine antennas of innovative technology out of which, three were installed in phase 1 to be tested as long-range wifi access point for the premises’ visitors and tourists to enjoy high quality and high-speed internet access. This kind of equipment is commonly used from Japan to the USA and in all developed countries.

“Having already expressed our annoyance by the fact that our reputation and business is being damaged, we understand that this witch-hunt against us is now expanding to include and affect entities like Hermes that have done nothing else apart from looking into trying our innovative technology for the optimisation of their services to the public, and people that have no operational authority.”

They statement also lashed out against Akel, which has condemned the perceived spying.

“Once again congratulations to the police on being vigilant about crime-solving under Akel’s instructions.”

Akel had said on Thursday that the three arrests confirmed its initial suspicions were founded.

“Akel will insist to the very end that the case be fully solved, and that everyone implicated must be brought to justice,” the party said.

Earlier, the party had accused the government of lack of transparency and of seeking to mislead regarding the activities of the private company operating the van.

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday morning had a long telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to media reports, Anastasiades briefed Netanyahu on the latest developments and the three arrests on the sidelines of a conversation on the subject of Turkey and Lybia.



