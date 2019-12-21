December 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
A minute with

A minute with Lefki Savvidou aka Le Boob

By CM Guest Columnist03

Le boob is a Text Based – Visual/ Tattoo Artist

Where do you live?
Amongst lizards and olive trees

Best childhood memory?
Summers at Grandma’s house

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?
I don’t frequent restaurants and have no absolute favourite dish. That’s food discrimination. I don’t like dishes that have dill and/or fresh cream.

What did you have for breakfast?
Two hard boiled eggs – no coffee

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?
Day person. I’m most productive before lunch time. As long as I have my friends and good music, I’d consider that perfect.

Best book ever read?
Best books change over time. Current favourite book is Spinoza’s Problem by Irvin D Yalom and will probably be replaced very shortly once I read Spinoza’s Ethics by Barucha Spinoza. What I liked most about it?, Spinoza’s views of God and ethics.

Favourite film of all time?
200 Cigarettes. It’s pessimistically optimistic.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?
I don’t have a dream trip in my head or a favourite holiday destination. Vienna was the most recent and best holiday I’ve been on. Beautiful people and great food!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Soviet Soviet

What is always in your fridge?
Cheese!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?
Exactly where I am right now, or a secluded cabin in the woods. I needn’t explain.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
My best friend. I needn’t explain either.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Probably something cliche.

What is your greatest fear?
Unfinished things.

Tell me a joke
Democracy.


