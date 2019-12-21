December 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

Everton held by Arsenal as new boss Ancelotti watches on

By Reuters News Service04
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action with Everton's Mason Holgate

Everton were held to a 0-0 home draw by Arsenal on Saturday in a dull Premier League clash, which took a back seat to both clubs naming new managers in a bid to revive their fortunes.

Carlo Ancelotti, named as the new Everton manager barely an hour before the kickoff, got a first glimpse of the Toffees from the directors’ box as did Arsenal’s new head coach Mikel Arteta who was appointed by the Gunners on Friday.

A battle of outgoing caretakers – Everton’s Duncan Ferguson and Arsenal’s Freddie Ljungberg – failed to produce any fireworks with Everton having the upper hand in a tepid first half.

Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the side-netting from a free kick and striker Cenk Tosun could not get any direction on a sharp low cross by Tom Davies as the home side dictated proceedings.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a superb reflex save to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from close range shortly after the break before an almighty goalmouth scramble nearly resulted in an own goal at the other end.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the closing stages with Arsenal packing their defence to deal with a flurry of Everton crosses into their penalty area.


Related posts

Solskjaer hopeful of reinforcements but plays down Haaland link

Press Association

Everton appoint Ancelotti as new manager

Reuters News Service

Arsenal appointment of Arteta out of my control, says Guardiola

Press Association

Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup

Press Association

Mourinho aiming to add to Chelsea’s woes

Reuters News Service

Big guns clash in Cyprus championship

Iacovos Constantinou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign