December 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police fire shots during car chase, arrest woman

By Staff Reporter00

Police fired warning shots early on Saturday during a car chase that started in Limassol and ended in Paphos, eventually ending with the arrest of a 40-year-old woman.

Police said the woman was detained at around 1am in connection with possession of drugs and causing a number of traffic collisions.

The woman, who was known to police, had caused several collisions in Limassol before police gave chase, firing shots in the process in a bid to stop her.

She was eventually intercepted at the roundabout near Paphos hospital after she crashed into a patrol car and other vehicles.

A subsequent search of her car found an undisclosed quantity of drugs.


