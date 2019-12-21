PwC Cyprus: Gender Equality Employer Accreditation and New Policy on Maternity and Paternity Leave

PwC Cyprus was awarded with the renewal of its ‘Gender Equality Employer’ Accreditation in a ceremony held by The Ministry of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance, on 3 December 2019.
The accreditation, which was awarded to PwC for the first time in 2014, aims at promoting equality in the work environment and is awarded to organisations that follow the framework of the Cyprus Certification Business Model. Awarded companies implement policies that promote gender equality in all of their practices, offer equal opportunities in professional advancement, support work-life integration, while fully respecting and implementing equal pay between men and women for equal work or work of equivalent value.
It is worth noting that, currently, PwC employs 57% women and 43% men professionals, and that the same percentages reflect the organisation’s promotions announced back in July 2019. Today, and as a result of PwC’s equality practices, 57% of the Senior Manager level and 44% of the Director level are women. As a next step, the organisation aims to enhance the percentage of women on the Partner level and has confidence that this will be achieved as a gradual result of the practices already implemented.
It is worth noting that PwC has recently announced that a new Maternity and Paternity Leave Policy has been instigated. Following the ‘Gender Equality Employer’ accreditation renewal, our organisation stepped in to introduce a new policy, whereby employees will continue to receive their full salary when they go on Maternity and Paternity leave, for the whole duration of their leave.
This policy will be introduced as of 1 January 2020, and aims to support the people of PwC during a very important milestone in their personal life. Anna Loizou, Partner & Head of People, emphasised the commitment of PwC to promote equal opportunities and treatment among all female and male colleagues at all levels and across all actions of the organisation, by stating that “through the introduction of new policies, we aim to contribute in the establishment of equal opportunity and inclusive practices in the business world in Cyprus”.