December 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Search resumes for missing 85-year-old

By Staff Reporter051

Police in Paphos continued a search on Saturday for an 85-year-old man who has been missing from his home since Thursday.

Demetris Gregoriou was last seen on Thursday shortly before going for his usual walk in the Elioudia area of Timi.

He was wearing brown trousers and a blue jumper.

Five police patrols with dogs, three civil defence crews, and members of the Game Fund were taking part in the search on Saturday.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Trump signs bill lifting arms embargo on Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Police arrest two Cypriots in BBQ ecstasy haul

George Psyllides

Police fire shots during car chase, arrest woman

Staff Reporter

Two Cypriot suspects implicated in BBQ ecstasy probe (updated)

George Psyllides

Plenty of entertainment planned for Christmas Eve

Eleni Philippou

Report into police culpability in serial killer case handed over

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign