December 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Wear off Christmas lunch at 6th Santa Roll Run

By Eleni Philippou00

Just one day after that big, fat Christmas lunch, the Nicosia Marathon team in collaboration with Roadrunners and RuNicosia are giving people a little push to be active. On December 26, a festive run is on around the capital city as the 6th Santa Roll Run takes place for runners of all ages and strengths.

The organisers stress that the event is not a race but a casual, fun run around town and it’s designed to welcome runners of all levels be it professionals, amateurs or strollers. That’s why there are five different routes planned.

Five different distances are to be covered and they all start from a different location. Pick which route you want to do and get to the starting point at least 15 minutes in advance. The 26km run will set off at 7.30am from the Elysée company grounds in Ergates. The 16km route will begin from Hilton Nicosia in Engomi at 8.30am. The 11km route will leave from Strovolos Municipality at 9.15am, while the 9km route will set off half an hour later, at 9.45am from Makarios Hospital. The shortest route is 6km and will depart from Eleftheria Square at 10.15am.

Runners must stick to the pavements throughout the route and follow road traffic laws. Upon reaching the finish line, the Hilton will offer all runners fruit, soup and water.

To register for the event, which is a must if you want to participate, head to www.nicosiamarathonrun.com and pay either the €5 or €10 fee. By purchasing the €10 ticket, you’ll be gifted a t-shirt and a hat.

 

Santa Roll Run

City run with 5 different routes and distances for all levels. December 26. Multiple locations in Nicosia. www.nicosiamarathonrun.com Tel: 7008-8100, 99-669922

 

 


