December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

17 phones found in possession of arrested man

By Katy Turner011

Seventeen mobile phones, someone else’s credit card and driving licence were found by police in Limassol on Saturday in the possession of a 36-year-old who is believed to have been involved in an attempted break in in Paphos and illegal possession of goods.

According to the police, on December 19 a resident of Paphos reported that on the same day unknown people had tried to burgle the home of her relative in Paphos.

Witness statements led police to the 36-year-old, who was arrested.

After the arrest a search was carried out in his home where police found and confiscated for evidence the 17 phones, with broken screens, the driving licence and credit card in someone else’s name.


Related posts

Boat with migrants spotted off Akamas (updated)

Katy Turner

A new era of transparency for Peyia

Bejay Browne

Severe delays in parcel deliveries for Christmas

Jonathan Shkurko

US lifting of arms embargo of political, not military importance says minister

George Psyllides

Arrest warrants issued for Israeli owners of companies linked to ‘spy van’

George Psyllides

Search resumes for missing 85-year-old

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign