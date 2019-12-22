December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat with migrants spotted off Akamas (updated)

By Katy Turner0133

A boat with around 30 migrants was spotted off the north coast of the Akamas at about 8 on Sunday morning by the police, who led it to the harbour in Latsi.

Police later confirmed that there were 34 people on the boat, all men. It arrived at Latsi harbour at 9.20.

A coast guard vessel accompanied the boat to Latsi, where aid is expected to be offered to those on the boat.

Once their details have been recorded by police officers from Polis Chrysochou, the migrants are expected to be transferred to the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

 


