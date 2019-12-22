December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

British people grasp the lies behind socialism

Pro-Brexit campaigners rally outside the Houses of Parliament in London. MPs voted by 358 to 234 to pass the second reading of the legislation that should ensure a smooth ratification of the divorce deal

The British people seem to have intrinsically grasped the fallacy that lies behind the creed of socialism and communism. This is the system that murdered over a hundred million people in the last hundred years culminating in Blairs complicity in half a million deaths in Iraq.
Stalin killed 40 million of his own people, Mao 50 million of his, while the Khmer Rouge, the South American Marxist Despots and other killed at least 20 million more.
As a great philosopher said: “Socialism has failed so consistently and so blatantly only an intellectual could espouse it or seek to justify it”.
Let us hope that the U K has shown the way for right-thinking people to push socialism out of existence.  Anyone with a grasp of history would concur.

Geoffrey Evans, Peyia


