December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coats hung out in Larnaca for the needy

By Katy Turner06

A local initiative in Larnaca has seen coats hung on the railings of the old technical school behind Metro.

The coats, with hats and toiletries in the pockets, toys and diaper creams in the children’s coats have been left for the needy to take them.

There is lots of traffic in the area and people have already been seen trying on the coats.

People have been encouraged to take any coats they don’t need to the area with pockets filled with useful stuff.

The municipality has reportedly approved the area to be used for the initiative.

 


