Facial recognition if not done by professionals can lead to wrongful arrests

With regard to the recent misidentifications by the Cyprus police for offences committed by fans during a recent football match, I would like to offer my professional opinion as a forensic professional specialising in the field of human Identification.

Facial identification including identification of individuals appearing in CCTV footage is not a simple matter and as such should not be taken lightly under any circumstances.

In fact, there is a whole science dedicated to this by the name of Craniofacial Identification which encompasses a number of disciplines including Craniofacial Anthropology, Craniofacial Analysis, and Forensic Art.

The specific area which specialises in the identification of individuals appearing in CCTV surveillance footage is called ‘Forensic Facial Imaging, Analysis and Comparison’ also known as ‘Forensic Facial Mapping’.

Additionally, it should be noted that for the correct application of this scientific process there are established methods and procedures which are followed both in Europe and North America to ensure the validity of the results and the protection of individuals from misidentification.

These procedures must be carried out by qualified Forensic Practitioners with the proper anatomical training and forensic facial imaging experience required in this field of practice.

Furthermore, these procedures demand that at least two Forensic Practitioners must review the case and come to the same conclusion in order to have valid and reliable results of the analysis.

The recent misidentification of not just one, but a number of individuals, have made me wonder whether the procedures mentioned above have been applied by the relevant authority. Did the person who carried out these identifications have the necessary training and specialisation which qualify him or her to perform the ‘Forensic Facial Imaging, Analysis and Comparison’ procedure? Have the results of his/her analysis been Peer-Reviewed by another qualified practitioner?

Needless to say, as my specialisation in Forensic Work aims at assisting criminal investigation, I fully support the work of the police in restricting crime and upholding law and order. Yet at the same time, it should be pointed out, that within a framework of well-meant constructive criticism, if forensic procedures are not carried out properly, this may inevitably lead not only to the misidentification and wrongful arrests of innocent individuals but also expose and embarrass the police irreparably thereby degrading its status and dignity.

Yiannis Koromias Craniofacial Anthropologist/ Forensic Craniofacial Analyst/ Forensic Artist (FAA Uni.L.A.Dip, BA Hons, MSc) Member of: The British Association for Human Identification (BAHID) and The British Association for Forensic Anthropology (BAFA)



