December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek foreign minister expected later on Sunday

By Katy Turner00
Dendias and Christodoulides on a previous trip to the island

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dendias is expected in Cyprus later on Sunday afternoon when he is set to inform his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides about his contacts in Libya and Egypt.

Dendias is expected to make a short break at Larnaca airport, where he will meet Christodoulides.

The Greek ministers meetings are taking place one day after Turkey approved military and security co-operation with Libya.

The two countries have also signed a memorandum of understanding about maritime zones.

Dendias flew to Benghazi on a government jet and is reported to be having a meeting with chief of the Libyan army Khalifa Haftar.


Related posts

White Christmas expected in the mountains

Katy Turner

Cavusoglu: if GCs accepted political equality there could be movement on Cyprus talks

Katy Turner

17 phones found in possession of arrested man

Katy Turner

Two groups of migrants arrive on Sunday (update 2)

Katy Turner

A new era of transparency for Peyia

Bejay Browne

Severe delays in parcel deliveries for Christmas

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign