December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Larnaca police make four arrests for begging

By Katy Turner00

Larnaca police have made four arrests in the last 24 hours to help with enquiries into begging.

As part of a campaign to stamp out begging, members of the police identified four people on Saturday and Sunday who were asking for help from passersby standing outside churches and supermarkets.

The four are one man, aged 65, and three women, aged 64, 36 and 42.

All four were arrested for committing a criminal offence.

They were all taken to the nearest police station where they were charged in writing and released to be taken to court at a later date.

 


