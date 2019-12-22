December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Loukas Louka Jazz Piano Trio plays Christmas Standards

By Eleni Philippou00

The Loukas Louka Jazz Piano Trio are holding a festive concert for audiences to enjoy all the Christmas Standards at Technopolis 20 in Paphos on Friday, December 27. In a Christmas jazzy music mood, Loukas Louka on the piano, Marios Spyrou on the drums and Ioannis Karseras on bass promise to provide a beautiful jazz music evening, a few days before New Year’s Eve

Louka is a Cypriot pianist and music teacher. He started studying classical piano from the age of eight. At the age of 22, he began studying jazz piano with Cypriot jazz pianist Marios Toumbas and later he had lessons on jazz improvisation with Cypriot jazz guitarist Giannos Savvides. Loukas is currently teaching music in elementary schools and also performing jazz music in several jazz venues all around Cyprus.

Drummer Spyrou was born in Nicosia in 1990. He was inspired from a young age by his father who is also a drummer. He has played with renowned Cypriot jazz musicians and holds a master’s in jazz from the Koninklijk Conservatorium in the Netherlands.

Karcheras is a bass player from Limassol. He received a Bachelor of Music, Jazz Studies, Double Bass from the University of Northridge California State. He has performed and recorded his own music in Cyprus and the US with various artists and participated in Greek folk music programmes in Europe.

 

Loukas Louka Jazz Piano Trio 

Festive jazz concert. December 27. Technopolis 27, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 7777-2420


Related posts

Wear off Christmas lunch at 6th Santa Roll Run

Eleni Philippou

Plenty of entertainment planned for Christmas Eve

Eleni Philippou

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Michalis Hadjigiannis

Eleni Philippou

One for sorrow

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant Review: Rous, Nicosia

Alexander McCowan

Series of exhibitions opening in December

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign