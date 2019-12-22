Our View: Attorney and auditor generals should avoid the sea if they don’t like waves

IT WAS Winston Churchill who once quipped that “politicians complaining about the press are like sailors complaining about the sea.” Press attacks and criticism, fair or unfair, sometimes unrelenting, are part of a politician’s daily job and they should accept this or seek a career in a different profession. As Churchill would have said, a man that does not like the sea should not be a sailor.

The same is true of state officials who, despite being appointees, are also subject to media scrutiny because they deal with issues of public interest and concern. Strangely, attorney-general Costas Clerides has been unable to come to terms with this fact of life although he has been in his post for six years now. His complaints against the press, “a specific newspaper, one or two newspapers”, have become a standard theme of his public speeches.

He was at it again last Monday, speaking at a seminar organised by the Cyprus Integrity Forum, about corruption, titled ‘Corruption: hour zero’, at which he complained about the “merciless and unethical attack” he and the auditor-general were subjected to by two newspapers. This situation was a “soul-destroying procedure” that made him and Odysseas Michaelides feel like “lone riders”, said Clerides, who refused to name the allegedly corrupt newspapers even after he was asked to do so.

After praising Clerides’ record as AG, auditor-general Michaelides, who also spoke at the seminar, declared that it was “damning for the freedom of the press, the fact that some mass media shamelessly revile an excellent state official because he stood in their way.” No need to back the claim with anything like evidence. Michaelides was also a victim of these media “as in this setting which is like a minefield, I am called to tread,” he said, adding they also “present me as a danger to the country, the worst, like Clerides, since 1960.”

It is quite astonishing to hear these complaints, by state officials who in effect were demanding, because of the work they had done against corruption, that they should be beyond criticism, while the sources of the criticism were declared corrupt. The media were obliged to praise their excellent work and make sure the criticism was not unethical and merciless. Clerides praised his admirers the following day, saying “no veil of doubt looms over the heads of those others, who with honesty and independence exercise their responsibility and engage in harsh criticism that is voluntary and in good faith.”

Will the AG now decide what his critics can say and the way his actions must be questioned? Perhaps he should explain what constitutes voluntary criticism that is in good faith and what is criticism, in bad faith, directed from above, so everyone in the media can know. In reality, these outbursts by Clerides and Michaelides betray an intolerance to criticism, which is ironic considering that at Monday’s seminar both pointed out that greater accountability was one way of fighting corruption. What sort of accountability are they promoting when their response to criticism is to question the motives of the critics and their integrity? It is a very peculiar way of creating a culture of accountability in public life.

So when a newspaper points out the host of prosecution cases against bankers the AG has lost, despite the millions spent by the taxpayer in support services, is it permissible criticism or is it in bad faith, motivated by corruption? Do his successes in the past render him untouchable? As for Michaelides, an official who sits in judgement of everyone, often attempting to intimidate those that stand up to him (finance minister, child commissioner, ombudswoman), has he earned the right not to be criticised? Does his well-publicised fight against corruption render him untouchable as well?

Michaelides, much more than Clerides, has created an aura of absolute virtue and infallibility around himself with the help of the newspapers that loyally applaud everything he does, and expects everyone to embrace this view. If they do not and dare to point out when he oversteps the boundaries of his authority – a regular occurrence as the ongoing spat with ombudswoman illustrated – they are accused of placing obstacles in his fight against corruption. The auditor-general acts as if he is accountable to no-one but himself, even though he demands accountability from everyone else.

Newspapers like the rest of the media might overdo the criticism of politicians and state officials. Sometimes they may be merciless, but they play a vital role in a free and democratic society, something Clerides and Michaelides would do well to bear in mind. If they could not stomach criticism, they should not have taken on such high-profile state posts, instead of taking them and complaining when they get a bad press.



