December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Please set a better example

By CM Reader's View00

Why are there plastic bottle of water in front of everyone at any conference or meeting at the presidential palace as we can see on TV.

There was a talk on rubbish and recycling, and what was in front of the speakers? Plastic bottles of water.

Of all people, government officials and public speakers need to set a good example. Use glass bottles or jugs or good old Cypriot clay pots, as I do.

Talking of examples, one of the reasons the island is so strewn with rubbish is because the uncollected, strewn rubbish is ‘an example’ to throw more.

It works on the positive side too. Clean areas are an example and less likely to ‘attract’ rubbish. People seen using water from the tap are a good example. Others follow suit. I could go on but will make this a good example of being short and sweet.

Penny Douglas, Limassol

 


