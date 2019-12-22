Self-driving shuttles set to take Doha’s public transport to the next level

A cutting-edge fleet of self-driving Level 4 electric shuttles will usher in a new era of urban mobility in a capital city in 2022. Earlier this week in Doha, representatives of Volkswagen AG and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) signed the ‘Project Qatar Mobility’.
The goal is to develop a ground-breaking autonomous transport project and transform the future of urban mobility to a sustainable and commercial deployment of autonomous driving (AD) shuttles and bus services. Fostering a cross-brand collaboration as a blueprint for future AD solutions, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MOIA and AID-Autonomous Intelligent Driving will play an important role in this project.
During the largest sporting event in the world, the 2022 Fifa World Cup, Qatar aims to be the venue for the world’s first emission-free, electric and autonomous public transport system.
QIA and Volkswagen will work together to develop the required physical and digital infrastructure to integrate a fleet of self-driving vehicles into Doha’s existing public transport network.
Thirty five autonomous, electric ID. BUZZ AD from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will shuttle up to four passengers in the Westbay area on semi-fixed routes, while ten high-tech Scania buses pick up larger groups. AID and MOIA will provide the SDS knowledge and the app software to run the service.
Says Volkswagen: “the landmark project will create a holistic ecosystem for autonomous driving, including the creation of an appropriate legal framework, smart city infrastructure and transfer of knowledge, which can be used as a blueprint to transform urban mobility, both in Qatar and beyond”.
Closed testing of the shuttle vehicles and buses is expected to begin in 2020 and trials are expected to start in 2021. The project will go live by the end of 2022.
Herbert Diess, Chairman of Volkswagen, said: “Project Qatar Mobility will play a very important role in our Strategy ‘Together 2025+‘. Addressing the economic growth, social development, and environmental management challenges identified as part of our vision, and underlines our commitment to investing in next generation mobility. We will be experiencing real-world learnings and use the project as a stepping stone – for generations to come.”
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is responsible for Autonomous Driving, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Transport as a Service (TaaS), because ‘first use cases’ are planned in the commercial sector, so in the future, VWCV will be developing and producing Special Purpose Vehicles, such as robo-taxis and robo-vans.
Henrik Henriksson, President and CEO of Scania says: “At Scania, our purpose is to drive the shift to sustainable transport. In the coming years, technological and infrastructural progress in electric and autonomous vehicles will be key enablers in that shift. With regards to people transport, a higher degree of sharing is also important and through advances in autonomous transport it will be simpler to introduce more flexibility in shared people transport.”