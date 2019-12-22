Tales from the Coffeeshop: Israel is proving to be a fickle ally

THE GREAT and the good of our sun-drenched island received a terrible fright at the start of the week after reading reports from Israel suggesting our strategic ally and energy partner was discussing the possibility of selling its gas to Europe via Turkey, placing at risk the future of the EastMed pipeline.

The report appeared on the Israeli website Globes which said Israel did not want a confrontation with Turkey over the issue of exclusive economic zones in east Mediterranean. Globes quoted an Israeli academic specialising in energy, saying that even before the Turkey-Libya MoU was signed, there was no real possibility of laying down a pipeline without Turkey’s approval as it would pass very close to its shores.

To make matters worse, the academic was quoted as saying, with regard to the East Med pipeline, that “we would be happy if Turkey also participated in the project.” As the news spread there was a sense of gloom in Kyproulla that not even the glorious December sunshine could lift. How could our close ally shatter our East Med pipe dream so cruelly?

Fortunately, the gloom was lifted by Tuesday thanks to the dynamic intervention of the bringer of good news, foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides. As Phil reported, “during a long telephone communication that Christodoulides had with the Israeli side” he received assurances that there was no issue of a pipeline going to Europe via Turkey.

The report raised a serious question: Had Christodoulides called a telephone operator in Israel and asked to speak to the Israeli side?

THE ISRAELI side had lifted the gloom, and everyone was happy once again. Diko spokesman Pavlos Mylonas felt obliged to issue a statement. “Israel’s position that it is not discussing with Turkey the prospect of the natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean going to Turkey, disproves all those who had tried, in the last few days, calculatingly, to create a climate of apprehension among the people, on the grounds that Israel was having second thought.”

He added that “Israel’s assurances, shot down the alleged argument of political forces and groups in Cyprus and Greece that Turkey’s participation in the region’s energy plans cannot be averted.”

Elam was more overjoyed with the assurances than Diko because the creation of East Med, “which must be within a broader framework of Unified Energy Dogma between Greece and the Cyprus Republic, will upgrade us geopolitically, while it will change the balance of power in the region, shielding the Cyprus Republic against the Turkish expansionist policy.”

Energy expert Charles Ellinas, who coined the phrase the East Med pipe-dream, could not have known how inspired his phrase would prove.

ANY LINGERING doubts were quashed by government spokesman KK (Kyriakos Koushios) on Friday, guaranteeing that people should have no worries about the East Med over Christmas.

In a written statement, KK said that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “expressed his condemnation of the illegal MoU between Turkey and Libya to President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades, and suggested the immediate signing of an agreement on the East Med among Israel, Cyprus and Greece.”

According to the statement Anastasiades had a “long telephone communication (just like Christodoulides, presumably) with Netanyahu and exchanged views on developments and facing the illegal actions on the part of Turkey in the region.”

Why does the government always feel obliged to inform us that the president or foreign minister had a “long telephone communication”? And what is the duration of the long chat, 10, 20, 45 minutes?

KK is proving quite a smart choice as government spokesman by Prez Nik. He is always calm, speaks like a kindly grandfather and avoids being too assertive when in live conversation on radio.

He suffered a bit of an embarrassment when he denied there had been an incident involving an Israeli research vessel and the Turkish navy in the Cypriot EEZ, but I suspect the denial was issued on the instructions of his boss. There had been an incident when the Turkish navy radioed the vessel, commissioned by an Israeli university, to abandon the area and it complied.

The story was confirmed on Monday by Defence Minister Savvas Angelides. Speaking on radio, the following day, the minister clarified that such incidents were frequent and nothing to worry about. He then gave listeners something to worry about by saying Kyproulla might be involved in hybrid war.

He made a plea to journalists to be careful about “reports that cause harm to our society”, to “exercise restraint” and avoid stories that spread panic because these were “features of hybrid war”. Had Turkey declared hybrid war on us?

If it had nobody apart from the defence minister seemed to have been taking it seriously. You only had to go for a walk down any shopping street to establish that nobody was panicking. They did not even seem worried about the threat to the future of the East Med pipe dream, because Christmas was just days away.

THE CHRISTMAS spirit also defeated Akel’s efforts to spread panic and fear over the start of electronic auctions of properties by the banks. “Electronic auctions on a mass scale,” screamed Haravghi’s banner headline on Tuesday, previewing Wednesday’s first such auction, which was not a great success – only two out of 15 plots of land were sold.

Only plots were on sale, but the Movement Against Foreclosures still felt obliged to stage a protest outside the premises of the Banks’ Association, brandishing placards that read “No to the new crime of electronic auctions” and “No house in the hands of a banker”.

The coordinator of the Larnaca branch of the movement, Evgenia Moiseos did her bit to spread a little Christmas gloom, telling hacks that if the auctions were at the rate they were carried out in Greece, “I believe that before the end of winter half of Cyprus will be without a house.”

E-auctions were “another crime against society, no matter how hard they try to reassure public opinion,” she added. She said that “you cannot buy your house (on e-auction) because you must have the approval of the bank, even if you find the money demanded by the bank, because it will go to the highest bidder.”

Surely if you could find the money to buy your house back in an auction, you could have repaid your bank loan.

TOO MANY people want to keep their houses without paying any of their loan back to bank. This was why the Estia scheme that would have given borrowers a 35 per cent discount on their unpaid housing loans, proved such a spectacular flop. Of the estimated 15,000 borrowers eligible for the scheme a little over 10 per cent applied, it was reported.

At Kedipes, the Co-op offshoot that deals with bad loans, only 755 of the 7000 eligible applied to the scheme, said the acting CEO Stavros Iacovou. Of course, this was understandable because Co-op customers took out loans in the knowledge they would not have to repay them, but what is the reason why customers for the normal banks did not apply to the scheme? Were they holding out for an improved offer – maybe 60 per cent debt relief – or did they share the view of Ms Moiseos that repossession of houses was a crime against society?

YOU HAD to admire the sheer arrogance of Tal Dillian, Israeli CEO of WiSpear Systems, the company that operated the spy van and who reportedly had an arrest warrant issued against him on Saturday. He has issued some scathing announcements against the Cyprus’ authorities with regard to his treatment.

On Friday a company announcement again repeated that it was the victim of a witch-hunt before sarcastically slamming the cops. “Once again congratulations to the police on being vigilant about crime-solving under Akel’s instructions.”

A few weeks earlier, WiSpear lashed out against everyone, accusing the investigations against the spy van as being motivated by anti-Semitism. It said: “Given the fact that our company is a Cypriot company, it is now very clear that the hostility, especially from certain political parties, is targeting our Israeli ethnicity and aims to destabilise the Cypro-Israeli relations, something far more worrying than the already fragile business profile of the country.”

Dillian had also accused our Kyproulla of having an “unstable legal and business environment” that could not possibly attract foreign investors. What is really shocking was that nobody appeared to have taken offence at these brazen insults against our country.

If a Brit or a Yank had made such offensive remarks the media would have been demanding his blood and calling for his immediate deportation, but it appears Israelis have replaced Russians as the new darlings of Kyproulla. He had a nerve to claim he was the victim of anti-Semitism.

AT LEAST the political parties of both sides entered the Christmas spirit, even if half of them represented Muslims, last Wednesday when they met at the Ledra Palace. In joint communique issued after the meeting they said: “We commit ourselves to avoid actions or rhetoric that increases the distance and mistrust between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots and repeat our support for the resumption of meaningful negotiations.”

This is tantamount to the parties taking a vow of silence on the Cyprob, which is more than welcome.



