December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

TC ‘prime minister’ delays announcement will run for ‘president’

By Katy Turner00
Ersin Tatar

Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar will delay the announcement of his candidacy for the ‘presidential elections’ in the north, Kipris Postasi newspaper reported on Sunday.

He had been expected to make the announcement immediately after the budget for 2020 was passed, which happened on Friday.

Only one person has so far announced he is in the running for the position, president of the Turkish Republican Party (CTP) Tufan Erhurman.

The newspaper said that Tatar’s announcement is now likely to be made at the beginning of the new year. The delay appears to be over controversial plans to develop the Famagusta-Trikomo-Ayios Sergios area.

Also believed to be of importance is signing of a new economic protocol with Turkey, which is due in the middle of January.

The paper also noted that the smaller partner in the current ‘government’ in the north, The People’s Party led by ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay has said its central committee will make a decision at the end of January.

In a statement later, Tatar said he is led by the needs of his party and his ‘people’ and he will do whatever they tell him to.

The election is due to be held on April 19 next year.


