We should have noticed the signs of Erdogan’s empire building

By Prometheus

It is with awe, concern and trepidation that we are following the events surrounding the signing of the agreement between the Islamist government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the shaky government of Tripoli. Both governments in Nicosia and Athens have been caught off guard, though there have been ample signs that the agile and resourceful neo-Ottoman government has been hatching deals not only with Libya but as we shall see below with other destitute eastern African nations.

Hopefully, this initial article, will kick start a series of analyses, bringing into relief the sharp contrast between the far-reaching concrete results-oriented Turkish foreign policy on the one hand and the Athenian-Cypriot damage control post-facto limited neighbourhood policy on the other.

First and foremost, how can the governments of the Hellenic and the Cyprus Republic consolidate their positions on the delimitation of the EEZs in the Eastern Mediterranean sea and further demand other states abide by the provisions of the UN Convention for the Law of the Sea when the two themselves have failed (so far at least) to agree on their mutual sea borders? Unless, of course, the governments in Nicosia and Athens consider that there is no common border between the Greek and the Cypriot EEZs.

Let us remind ourselves in this respect that the self-styled ‘TRNC’ has already signed a ‘sea border agreement’ with the Republic of Turkey. As it transpired, this ‘sea border agreement’ (null and void as long as the ‘TRNC’ does not exist under international law, but for the record incorporated in the voted down Annan Plan of 2004) is overwhelmingly favouring Turkey.

Taking its expansionist designs further and in order to carve up an even larger chunk of sea zones for Turkish exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, Ankara reached out to the failed state of Libya offering military aid/naval support in exchange for naval bases and oil and gas exploration rights.

Apart from being timely, every Turkish move – be it in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Africa or the Balkans – is meticulously considered, planned and executed. Each ‘memorandum of understanding’ or agreement reached is part and parcel of the grand plan of transforming the Ottoman domain of rule of a bygone era into a neo-Ottoman sphere of influence and eventually control in line with the exigencies of the 21st century multipolar world.

Let us introduce another key concept of the aspirations of the nearly 100-year-old Republic of Turkey (1923-2023): Mavi Vatan (Blue Homeland) is the codename for the neo-Ottoman control of three seas in immediate proximity to the Anatolian landmass: the Black sea, the Aegean and the Mediterranean. But Erdogan’s designs go far beyond these. Already two years ago, he signed a raft of deals with Somalia and Sudan, two long troubled Eastern African nations. Like his Mediterranean moves those African deals have been indicative of Ankara’s intentions.

Starting with Somalia, in September 2017 Turkey formally opened a fifty million USD military training base in the African country exerting increasing influence in the region.

Three months later, at the end of 2017, Ankara’s long arm reached the Sudanese. The government of Khartoum agreed to rebuild Suakin, a ruined Ottoman port city on Sudan’s Red Sea coast and construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels. Erdogan was the first ever Turkish president to visit Khartoum. His path-breaking visit proved quite fruitful: he took ‘temporary control’ of Suakin to ‘rebuild the area as a tourist site and a transit point for pilgrims crossing the Red sea to Mecca’. It does not take more than common sense to discern the self-serving and patronising ‘Champion of Islam Leader’ dimension of Erdogan in action. The Suakin deal was one of several, worth $650 million in total, agreed in Khartoum. Further, just to corroborate the expansionist military presence of Turkey, the Sudanese foreign minister revealed at the time of the signing that one of the Turko-Sudanese agreements could result in any kind of military cooperation.

Erdogan’s Eastern Africa deals, struck already two years ago, should have served as a strong indicator of what was in the offing with respect to his intentions regarding Libya, a Mediterranean country in the midst of an inconclusive civil war, and, lest we forget, a former Ottoman empire Arab Muslim-populated province …



