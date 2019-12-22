December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

White Christmas expected in the mountains

By Katy Turner00

A white Christmas is on the cards for anyone in the mountains this year, according to the met office.

A low pressure system will affect the island from Monday night bringing lower temperatures.

While rain and storms are expected throughout the day on Monday around the island, the lower evening temperatures will bring snow with them on the mountain peaks.

The snow is expected to continue on Tuesday as isolated rain and storms affect other parts of the island.

On Christmas Day the bad weather is set to continue with further snowfall in the mountains although the temperature is then set to return to normal for the time of year.

 

 


Related posts

Cavusoglu: if GCs accepted political equality there could be movement on Cyprus talks

Katy Turner

17 phones found in possession of arrested man

Katy Turner

Two groups of migrants arrive on Sunday (update 2)

Katy Turner

A new era of transparency for Peyia

Bejay Browne

Severe delays in parcel deliveries for Christmas

Jonathan Shkurko

US lifting of arms embargo of political, not military importance says minister

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign