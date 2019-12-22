December 22, 2019

Work starts on island’s first discount retail park

By Katy Turner00

Work has started in Kokkinotrimithia on the outskirts of Nicosia on Neo Plaza, the island’s first discount village, which is expected to open its doors in 2020.

While the ground is being marked out, the discount village and fun park is being described as open air, with a village like layout rather than taking on the format of a mall.

The site is expected to attract tourists as well as bargain hunters from around the island.

It will be situated quite close to the Nicosia mall. Developers estimate that 400,000 people live within a 30-minute drive.

The project covers an area of 35,000m², while shops will cover an area of 10,000, with 700 parking spaces and full disabled access.

According to the project’s website there will be 45 to 50 retail units and six food outlets.

The project will also include a fun park to entertain children and offer relaxation options for visitors. A children’s area, events space and green spaces are expected to be included.

According to reports, retailers have already booked some of the shops.

 


