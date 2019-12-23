A week across the divide

A recent exchange programme saw Greek and Turkish Cypriot journalists swap newsrooms for a week

By Melissa Hekkers

There are times when life takes you places. Uncomfortable places perhaps. Or unfamiliar ones should I say. As a freelance cultural journalist, the last time I worked from within a newsroom was in 2013, amidst the financial crisis. A recent exchange programme among Greek and Turkish journalists, however, found me spending a week within the Kibris Postasi Media Group newsroom located in Ortaköy, a five minutes’ drive from the Ayios Dhometios check point.

Every morning I give myself an extra half an hour to cross the buffer zone, a logistic that is both new to me as well as a poignant reminder of the island’s division. ID card, insurance, new roads, different language, endless roundabouts. It’s surprising how quickly I get to know the ‘peak times’ at the checkpoint. It’s soothing to know that by the end of the week the police officer at the port cabin window recognises me and smiles. The choice to use my own car to get work is an intentional one, for I want to make the experience as real as possible; I live in the south and work in the north.

Within the newsroom there’s a notable language barrier, not everyone can speak English, as expected. But Kibris Postasi also has the online Cyprus Mirror, an English news portal.

The media group’s newspaper, web TV and online portals have a weak inclination towards the local arts and culture. I quickly understand that stories on popular culture and the international arts and culture, certainly alternative arts, take a back step when there is a prevalent political dimension to cover. There are imminent elections to taking place for Turkish Cypriots plus their annual budget is under the limelight and these matters, among others are at the heart of the newsroom.

Yet the newsroom’s walls are covered with colourful posters however, meticulously taken out of the well-known Turkish Comic Magazine OT as well as one of the most read Turkish monthly literature magazines KAFA. I recognise Charlie Chaplin, John Lenon, Che Guevara…

By about noon, the sounds of slicing on a chopping board and the smell of cooking makes its way into the office, perhaps one of the most essential indications of the convivial atmosphere at Kibris Postasi. Everyday, a long table in the adjacent kitchen awaits us with a homemade, cooked lunch. Without a doubt, and regardless of my poor Turkish, a meeting place where coming events are exchanged, news is discussed, a time when the office becomes a true family for a while. It’s here that I’m introduced to kabak yemegi and a spicy turlu turlu. It’s here that I witness Cypriot hospitality at its best. It’s here – and within the office space – that I smoke freely, along with most of the journalists and editors, an admittedly rare atmosphere in my realms.

The exchange with my new colleagues is reciprocal. Perhaps every conversation we have ends up with the assertion that we understand each other regardless of our limited language skills, actually our cultures are very much the same, just like the flooding we’re experiencing as a result of the heavy rains on both sides of the divide. Alas from whatever angle we see things, we live on the same island.

My interest in the local alternative art scene introduces me to various art studios in Nicosia and Kyrenia, the established Yuka Blend Street Festival that took place in Arab Ahmed, and an exhibition by the internationally acclaimed Turkish Cypriot artist Ümit Inatci to name a few.

But regardless of my particular interest in the arts, peace, or a settlement to the Cyprus problem is a conversation that comes up often while in the office, for obvious reasons. And this is perhaps why I’m also drawn to an arts residency being established within the walls of the old town by Visual Voices, a Cyprus based non-profit organisation focused on art-based peace building in post conflict societies.

They strive to enable conflict affected societies to artistically advocate for peace both within their own communities and internationally. We talk about how they aim to connect the skills of artists and activists and how these can overlap or potentially support each other, how such endeavours can be valuable in creating outcomes that not only reflect the artist’s intention but also have the ability to speak to larger audiences. I’m left with the understanding of how irrefutable it is that one cannot really understand or escape from a conflict narrative unless they’re willing to take on the perspective of others and listen to the different ideas that are out there while connecting them to one’s own experiences.

On my way home, the end of year reception of the UN secretary-general’s envoy to Cyprus leads me to the Ledra Palace hotel, within the buffer zone that sits between my mornings and evenings. The words of the envoy, Elizabeth Spehar, stay with me throughout the week. “Looking ahead to 2020, I want to use this occasion to encourage all of us here tonight and all Cypriots, especially young people, to reflect on how they envisage the future of Cyprus and each person’s own role in shaping it. Specifically, let us ask ourselves ‘how will this time be different? What can I do to make this time different?’” I try and envision a permanent extension of Nicosia, just as the one I’m experiencing for this short week.

Later on in the week, I attend Tasoula Hadjitofi’s book launch, ‘The Icon Hunter’, an autobiographical story about her struggle against the illegal trafficking of cultural treasures from northern Cyprus. As a refugee herself, she talks about her lifelong work and the repatriation of thousands of icons, mosaics and other artefacts to Cyprus.

She pinpoints the drive behind her work: the pain of being exposed to war at the young age of 14, the trajectory of a refugee trying to make another country her new home, the importance and pride she still attributes to her homeland and the urgency of protecting cultural heritage regardless of a country’s fate. The division of the island is ingrained in so many ways and places.

On my last day at the paper, there’s a definite new relationship in place, an exchange of ideas, state of being and realities, an established contact between us and a mutual desire to help each other when we can regardless of the line that divides us. As the editor in chief of Postasi told me when I first met him in his office, “The door is open, there are no barriers here.”

Yet as I cross the checkpoints, the news that the Turkish Cypriot authorities will designate Lefkoniko airport as a base for drones to monitor Turkish drillships is being widely condemned by the Greek Cypriot side and the news alerts me.

I realise that within a week, I’ve come face to face with so many people actively striving to negotiate the borders and hence the future of our island. But there’s also a wider political agenda looming over the eastern Mediterranean, an approach that’s potentially very far from all of our individual actions to ‘meet’ the other and yet I’m certain that it’s through these individuals in particular that walls will come down, regardless of whether these are physical, philosophical, cultural, religious or political.



