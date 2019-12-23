December 23, 2019

BBQ Man offering free Christmas meal to needy in Paphos on Christmas day

By Gina Agapiou00
Photo: BBQ man Facebook

The owner of a mobile barbecue is hosting a free Christmas lunch in Paphos for people in need for the first time this year.

BBQ Man Cyprus is offering a free festive meal on December 25 at 2pm outside the Tough Stuff Furniture Cave in Paphos.

Josh Reynolds, the owner of the mobile food court and drink bar will work for free along with his two co-workers and eight volunteers on Christmas to provide food and company to the needy.

This is the first time such an event is being organised in Paphos, but Reynolds is planning to organise it every year.

Speaking to Cyprus Mail about his initiative, he said: “I saw some homeless people in Paphos which is partly what inspired my initiative.”

However, anyone is welcome to join the meal.

“I also wanted to give something back, since I did not have any arrangements for the day and I imagine there are other people like me who do not have anywhere to spend the holidays,” the British man said.

In his attempt to find a location, Reynolds contacted Scott Haigh, the owner of Tough Stuff Furniture Cave who offered his place for free.

The second-hand furniture store is located in a new street which is closed for traffic. The lunch will take place outside but guests will be under cover and heaters will be provided.

The serving will last for two hours and will include meat and vegetarian options.

Live music will accompany the event.

Reynolds contacted some Paphos charities to inform them about the free meal and promotion is been done on social media.

For more information https://www.facebook.com/events/859128961212305/


