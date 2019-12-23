December 23, 2019

Cabinet members to appear on New Year’s  Eve ‘Weakest Link’ Cybc special

Members of the cabinet lined up on the Weakest Link

Members of the cabinet and government will participate in a festive version of the popular television game, ‘The Weakest Link’ on Cybc on New Year’s Eve with any winnings going to charity.

The contestants are Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, Undersecretary to the President, Vasilis Palmas and the deputy ministers for shipping and tourism, Natasa Pilides and Savvas Perdios. Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas and the head of the President’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos will also test their knowledge.

The money won will be given to the initiative by Disy MEP Loukas Fourlas, ‘Little Heroes’ which aims to support children fighting cancer.

The special episode will be aired on December 31 on state broadcaster Cybc at 7pm.


